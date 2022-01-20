China reluctantly gives property market a break

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing will let stressed real estate developers tap escrowed pre-payments, building on surprise cuts to interest rates and fresh support for M&A. It’s an imperfect, partial solution to a worsening problem, but the tough official deleveraging stance is softening by necessity.

- China on Jan. 20 cut its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans for a second straight month, while lowering a mortgage reference rate for the first time in nearly two years.

- The one-year Loan Prime Rate was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.7% from 3.8%, and the five-year LPR was reduced to 4.6% from 4.65%. The cut to the five-year LPR was the first reduction since April 2020.

- The country also is drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for property developers to access funds from sales still held in escrow accounts to ease a severe cash crunch in the sector, Reuters reported on Jan. 19, citing unnamed sources.

- In addition, China is making it easier for state-backed property developers to buy assets of debt-laden private peers by not requiring those loans to be counted as debt under rules that cap borrowing, Reuters reported on Jan. 7, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

