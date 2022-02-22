China reports 138 new COVID cases for Feb 21 vs 144 a day earlier

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China reported 138 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Monday, down from 144 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Of the new infections, 59 were locally transmitted, according to a statement on Tuesday by the National Health Commission (NHC), down from 71 a day earlier. The other new cases were imported.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu, Liaoning, Sichuan, Yunnan, Hubei and Guangdong, the NHC said.

The health authority also reported four cases from the Beijing Winter Olympics 'closed-loop' that separates athletes, team staff, media and others from the general public.

Those in Beijing to participate or work at the Olympics are required to leave China or be moved to quarantine facilities within 48 hours after completed their duties at the Games, which closed on Sunday.

The country also reported 46 new asymptomatic cases for Feb. 21, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 38 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Feb. 21, mainland China had 107,989 confirmed cases.

