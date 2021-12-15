China resumes imports of boneless Brazilian beef - customs

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's customs administration said it will allow imports of some beef products from Brazil to resume on Wednesday.

Brazil, the world's top beef exporter, suspended shipments to its No. 1 customer China after confirming cases of mad cow disease in early September. read more

Beijing has resumed imports of Brazilian boneless beef products from cattle less than 30 months old, according to a document published on the website of the General Administration of Customs.

The export ban on Brazilian beef caused widespread concern in the trading community as China sources about 40% of all its beef imports from Brazil.

Governments from the two countries were in talks to resolve the matter, Reuters earlier reported.

China's beef imports have surged in recent years, fuelled by growing demand for the meat from an increasingly affluent middle class.

