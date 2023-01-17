China says will make housing prices stable, strictly curb speculation















BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China will work to keep housing supply and demand balanced, make home prices stable and strictly curb speculation, China Construction News cited the housing regulator as saying on Tuesday, after a flurry of government moves to support the crisis-hit sector.

China will promote home delivery and help to resolve financing risks for property firms, according to the media outlet, headed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill











