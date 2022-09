BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Profits at China's state-owned firms in January-August fell 1.5% from the same period a year earlier to 3 trillion yuan ($420.8 billion), the country's finance ministry said on Friday, narrowing from a 2.1% drop in January-July.

($1 = 7.1289 Chinese yuan)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.