China state planner rolls out measures to lower costs for firms















BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - China's top economic planner on Tuesday released 22 measures on lowering costs for firms this year, including exempting and reducing value-added tax for some firms and lowering loan interest rates.

China will also increase loans to small firms and guide financial institutions to increase their medium- and long-term loan issuance for the manufacturing sector, according to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission.

