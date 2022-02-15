China to step up support for small industrial firms, cabinet says

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China will take steps to stabilise the industrial sector and step up financial support for small firms, the cabinet said, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The recovery in China's industrial sector is not solid, while the services sector faces more difficulties due to COVID-19, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

"The industrial and services sectors provide backbone support for economic development and stable employment," the cabinet added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

New measures will include more tax breaks and medium- and long-term loans for small firms, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

Industrial firms purchasing equipment worth more than 5 million yuan ($787,861) will be allowed to make pre-tax deductions, while firms in the catering, retail and tourism sectors will get more tax cuts, the cabinet said.

The Chinese economy faces multiple headwinds, hurt by persistent weakness in the property sector and strict COVID-19 controls that have sapped consumer confidence and spending. read more

China's industrial output growth picked up to 4.3% in December from a 3.8% in November, earlier official data showed.

China will continue to stabilise commodity prices, the cabinet added.

($1 = 6.3463 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.