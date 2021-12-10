China travel boom is stuck in the departure lounge

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The domestic Chinese travel boom is going nowhere fast. It was already struggling of late ; Now a renewed surge in pandemic curbs is making regional travel difficult. Duty-free giant China Tourism's (601888.SS) decision to shelve its $6 billion Hong Kong secondary listing , first unveiled in June, shows the industry hunkering down for staycation pain.

Chinese holidaymakers have barely left the country for the past two years due to excruciating quarantine rules at the border. That de-facto border closure has reduced outbound travel spending by about $130 billion, Gavekal Dragonomics estimates. To compensate, the government tried to bolster the appeal of destinations closer to home, in part by allowing domestic duty-free shopping on the country’s palm tree-rich island of Hainan, where such sales in the first nine months of 2021 alone grew 130% to 37 billion yuan ($5.8 billion).

State-controlled China Tourism grabbed 90% of the market, and at its peak in February was worth $119 billion, trading at nearly 70 times expected earnings, per Refinitiv. But government responses to fears of new virus variants are undermining the domestic travel recovery. Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse with 126 million people, this week halted some group tourist trips after finding just one Covid-19 case. Beijing authorities have urged residents to stay put, with returnees required since late last month to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test done within 48 hours; Those coming from places with reported cases are forced to serve two weeks in quarantine. More regions could follow suit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

That spells more pain for the industry. China Tourism had already suffered a bruising third quarter: Sales dropped 12% year-on-year while its gross profit margin fell 8 percentage points. Its shares have slumped 41% this year from the February high, taking its forward price-to-earnings ratio down close to its pre-pandemic level of 27.6, per Refinitiv.

It’s hardly alone. Travel agency Trip.com (9961.HK) has lost around 20% of its market value this year while Shanghai international Airport (600009.SS), a major hub, suffered a steep fall of 40%. Nation-wide, prices for travel shrank 3.5% in November read more on a monthly basis. Chinese authorities are convinced their zero-tolerance approach is keeping infections and deaths low. But it means the tourism industry will be stuck in the departure lounge.

Travel bugged: China Tourism's shares trade close to their pre-pandemic PE multiple of 27.6

Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- China’s consumer price index rose 2.3% year-on-year in November, according to a statement from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics on Dec. 9. That’s slower than the 2.5% forecast in a Reuters poll but faster than the 1.5% registered in October. Prices for travel fell 3.5% on a monthly basis.

- Shanghai-listed China Tourism Group Duty Free has decided to delay its Hong Kong listing because of the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy and challenging conditions in the capital markets, according to a company announcement on Dec. 3.

- It originally planned to sell up to 195.2 million shares in a Hong Kong listing that could have raised around $5 billion to $6 billion, IFR reported citing sources on Dec. 3.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.