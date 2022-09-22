China Vanke unit set to raise $733 million in Hong Kong IPO-sources

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company name of China Vanke is displayed at a news conference announcing the property developer's interim results in Hong Kong, China August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Developer China Vanke Co Ltd's (000002.SZ) property services arm Onewo Inc, is set to raise HK$5.75 billion ($733 million) by pricing its shares at HK$49.35 each in its Hong Kong IPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public. Onewo declined to comment.

Onewo, which is a unit of China's second largest developer by sales, sold 116.74 million shares in the deal.

($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu; additional reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.