China vows to boost domestic energy supplies, step up risk control - official

Excavator loads coal to a train in Pingdingshan, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. Picture taken November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Oct 17 (Reuters) - China vowed to greatly increase domestic energy supply capacity and step up risk controls in key commodities including coal, oil and gas, as well as electricity, a senior National Energy Administration official said on Monday.

The country will also further increase reserve capacities for key commodities, another state official told a news conference in Beijing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks