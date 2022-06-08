China will adopt targeted measures to help foreign trade firms: vice commerce minister

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China's foreign trade is facing uncertainty and huge pressure due to domestic and external factors, including logistics problems and soaring raw material prices, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday.

China will adopt targeted measures to lower costs, improve supply chains and help foreign trade firms, Wang told a news conference.

