China's Dec industrial profits grow at slowest pace since April 2020

Summary China Dec industrial profits +4.2% yr/yr vs +9% in Nov

China 2021 industrial profits +34.3% yr/yr

BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in December, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, as factory-gate inflation continued to ease, pointing to cooling demand amid mounting economic challenges.

Profits rose 4.2% year-on-year, the slowest rate since April 2020, to 734.2 billion yuan ($115.89 billion), compared with a 9% gain in November.

For 2021, industrial firms' profits rose by a whopping 34.3% year-on-year to 8.7 trillion yuan, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

"In 2021, the profits of industrial enterprises achieved relatively fast growth, with corporate efficiency steadily improving," Zhu Hong, a senior NBS statistician, said in a statement.

"However, we must acknowledge that growth rates dropped significantly in November and December and that downstream firms, especially small firms, still face relatively big operational pressures and that the number of loss-making firms is still high," Zhu said.

China's red-hot factory-gate inflation cooled for the second straight month in December, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices as Beijing scrambled to lessen the crippling economic effects of surging costs. read more

To stabilise a faltering economy, the People's Bank of China has rolled out a slew of monetary policies in past weeks. It unexpectedly cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, and lower the benchmark lending rates. read more

The world's second-largest economy, which is losing steam after staging an solid recovery from the pandemic, faces multiple challenges heading into 2022, due to slowing exports, a property downturn and strict COVID-19 curbs that have hit consumer spending.

China's economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, marking its weakest expansion in one-and-a-half years. read more

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenue of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.

($1 = 6.3354 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Albee Zhang, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

