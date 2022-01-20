China's December oil, gas output

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's December diesel output rose to a record high after refiners boosted operations to ease a supply crunch, while kerosene output plunged to the lowest level since 2012 amid weaning demand from air travelling.

Below is a breakdown of China's oil and gas output for December and for the full year of 2021, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Crude oil and refined fuel volumes are in tonnes, while gas is in billion cubic metres.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.