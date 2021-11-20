Asian Markets
China's detailed Oct trade data delayed
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs had not released detailed commodities trade data for October on its online database as of 8 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Saturday, Nov. 20, the scheduled release date.
It was not immediately clear when customs would publish the data, which will provide a breakdown of commodities trade data by import origin and export destination.
Reporting by Gabriel Crossley
