BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's dollar-denominated exports in 2021 grew 29.9% over the previous year, and imports grew 30.1% over the same period, customs data showed on Friday.

Yuan-denominated exports rose 21.2% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and imports jumped 21.5%.

Reporting by Shen Yan and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

