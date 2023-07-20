China’s growing pains are only just beginning: podcast

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The recovery in the world’s second largest economy is stalling. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how that weakness will test President Xi Jinping’s resolve to deleverage sectors including property and add urgency to find new growth engines.

