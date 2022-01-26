Asian Markets1 minute read
China's industrial power consumption rose 9.1% in 2021
BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's industrial power consumption rose 9.1% to 5,509 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2021, data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed on Wednesday.
Following is a breakdown of power consumption and other data for the full year of 2021.
For news and data on China's power market, please click .
Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.