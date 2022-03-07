China's Jan-Feb trade with United States, EU, other economies

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth slowed in the January-February period largely due to base effects, and though the data beat expectations, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty over the outlook for global trade this year.

Outbound shipments rose 16.3% in the first two months of the year from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, beating analyst expectations for a 15.0% rise, but down from a 20.9% gain in December.

Imports increased 15.5%, easing from a 19.5% gain in December and below a forecast for a 16.5% increase.

Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in the January-February period.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.