China's January tin output down 3.4% from December, says Antaike

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China's refined tin production in January fell 3.4% from the previous month, data released by state-backed research house Antaike showed on Thursday.

Output from 20 smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for 95% of China's total capacity, stood at 15,288 tonnes last month.

January production was relatively stable despite declines in northern and southern areas as many smelters ramped up production ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, the research house said in a statement.

However, Antaike expects refined tin output to fall to a record low in February, citing maintenance plans at the likes of China Tin Group and smelters in Jiangxi and Anhui resuming production later than other provinces after holidays.

Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.