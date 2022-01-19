China's magnesium exports jump, easing fears of shortages in Europe

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's magnesium exports nearly doubled in November from the same month a year earlier as production ramped up alongside the lifting of restrictions on power use by energy-intensive industries, easing fears of shortages in Europe. read more

China supplies around 85% of the world's magnesium - a key element in aluminium alloys used to make auto parts.

The country exported 36,160 tonnes of high-purity unwrought magnesium in November, Chinese customs data showed, compared with 24,329 tonnes in October and 18,829 tonnes in November 2020.

Magnesium prices have fallen back to around $8,800 per tonne having hit all-time highs of $16,250 per tonne in October. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pratima Desai and Beijing newsroom; editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.