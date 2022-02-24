China's net gold imports via Hong Kong slid in January

Feb 24 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports through Hong Kong dropped by 5.6% to their lowest level in five months in January, official data showed, although demand rose on an annual basis.

Net imports were 24.016 tonnes in January, down from 25.446 tonnes in December, while total gold imports via Hong Kong rose 1.1% to 28.148 tonnes, data from the Census and Statistics Department on Thursday showed.

"What we're seeing is a solid recovery... continued strong buying out of China," independent analyst Ross Norman said, adding that the Hong Kong data alone would was not representative of gold demand in China.

The data does not give a full picture of Chinese purchases because gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

Swiss exports of gold to mainland China surged in January to their highest since December 2016, Swiss customs data showed last week. read more

Reporting by Seher Dareen and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith

