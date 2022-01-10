China’s next debt crisis will be municipal

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Local government investment vehicles owe $8 trillion, over half national GDP, and are big dollar bond issuers. Collapsing property sales and Omicron stress are squeezing them. Beijing may let some default; others might try to dump assets in a weak market. It could get ugly.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Land sales measured by area fell 17% year-on-year in 2021 in 300 major Chinese cities, consultancy China Index Academy said in a report on Jan. 6. Their total value fell 9% year-on-year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.