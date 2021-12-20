China's Nov exports to North Korea fall from previous month - customs data

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's exports to North Korea fell in November from the previous month, customs data showed on Saturday, as trade flows to the reclusive country remained severely restricted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese shipments to North Korea dropped to $34.7 million in November from $39.8 million in October. That compares with $262 million of exports in November 2019.

China imported $6.6 million of North Korean goods in November, up from $2 million in October.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.