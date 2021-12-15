China's Nov factory output speeds up but retailers struggle

Summary Nov industrial output +3.8% y/y vs f'cast +3.6%

Nov retail sales +3.9% y/y vs f'cast +4.6%

Jan-Nov fixed asset investment +5.2%, vs f'cast +5.4%

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in raw materials prices, but retail sales slowed as new COVID-19 outbreaks hit the world's second-largest economy.

Factory output rose 3.8% in November from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

That was faster than expectations of a 3.6% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Retail sales in November rose 3.9% from a year earlier, below the 4.6% growth expected in the poll and October's 4.9% rise.

Fixed asset investment rose 5.2% in the first 11 months from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 5.4% increase tipped by a Reuters poll and the 6.1% in January-October.

China's economy, which is losing steam after a solid recovery from the pandemic, faces multiple challenges heading into 2022, due to a property downturn and strict COVID-19 curbs that have hit consumer spending.

At a key agenda-setting meeting last week, China's top leaders pledged to focus on stabilising the economy and keeping growth within a reasonable range in 2022. read more

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve, its second such move this year, to bolster slowing growth. read more

The central bank also cut the rates on its relending facility to support the rural sector and small firms. read more

A private sector survey showed factory activity fell in November, hit by subdued demand although the government's official survey showed activity grew in the month. read more

China's red-hot factory-gate inflation cooled slightly, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Albee Zhang, Gabriel Crossley and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.