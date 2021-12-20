China's Nov tin ore imports from Myanmar cut in half after border closure

Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's tin concentrate imports from top supplier Myanmar in November plunged by more than half from the prior month, customs data showed on Monday, after the closure of a key border crossing to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Arrivals of Myanmar tin concentrate, or partially processed tin ore used by smelters to make refined tin, were just 7,184 tonnes last month, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs. That was down 56% from 16,365 tonnes in October and down 53% year-on-year.

China, the world's biggest refined tin producer, relied on Myanmar for more than 90% of its tin concentrate imports in 2020. But it closed its Menga land port, in the tin-smelting province of Yunnan that borders Myanmar, on Nov. 10 following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Mainland China recorded 37 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said, although most were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi and the eastern province of Zhejiang.

China's overall tin concentrate imports were 11,831 tonnes in November, down 40.4% from October and down 32.6% year-on-year. Bigger flows from Australia and Bolivia, the second- and fourth-biggest suppliers respectively last month, were unable to compensate for the Myanmar shortfall.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by David Gregorio

