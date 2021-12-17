Asian Markets
China's November industrial power consumption edges up 0.8% y/y
BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's industrial power consumption in November rose 0.8% from a year earlier to 467.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed on Friday.
Following is a breakdown of power consumption and other data for November and the first 11 months of 2021.
Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely
