Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asian Markets

China's November industrial power consumption edges up 0.8% y/y

1 minute read

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's industrial power consumption in November rose 0.8% from a year earlier to 467.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed on Friday.

Following is a breakdown of power consumption and other data for November and the first 11 months of 2021.

For news and data on China's power market, please click .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters