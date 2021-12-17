China's November oil, gas output

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's diesel output soared to a record high in November as refiners looked to address a supply crunch following cuts to crude oil import quotas at independent refiners and the imposition of a hefty import tax on a blending component.

Below is a breakdown of China's oil and gas output for November and for the first 11 months of 2021, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Crude oil and refined fuel volumes are in tonnes, while gas is in billion cubic metres.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely

