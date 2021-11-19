Asian Markets
China's October industrial power consumption rises 3.1% y/y
1 minute read
BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China's industrial power consumption rose 3.1% in October from a year earlier to 442.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed on Friday.
Following is a table giving a breakdown of power consumption as well as other data for October and the first 10 months of 2021.
Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton
