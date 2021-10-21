China's September industrial power consumption rises 6% y/y

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's industrial power consumption in September rose 6% from a year earlier to 436.1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed on Thursday.

Following is a table giving a breakdown of power consumption as well as other data for September and the first three quarters of 2021.

For news and data on China's power market, please click .

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.