China's Sinopec intends to de-list ADSs from London Stock Exchange















Oct 3 (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (0386.HK), (600028.SS), the world's biggest oil refiner by capacity, said on Monday it intended to de-list its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The firm, known as Sinopec, said its board had already approved the de-listing of ADSs from the LSE, which are intended to take effect on Nov. 1.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











