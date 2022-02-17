Chinese e-commerce IPO hawks an Alibaba antithesis

HONG KONG, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Farm-to-table can be served in an investor’s conference room too. Huitongda mainly sells electronics and fertiliser to wholesalers in rural areas across the country. It's a low-margin and simple business compared to the expansive shopping empire run by its large backer, Alibaba (9988.HK). Amid the technology rout, the company's Hong Kong initial public offering ticks some of the right boxes.

The 12-year-old company stands apart from the splashier side of online retail catering to relatively wealthier consumers with a wider variety of wares and shopping options. Alibaba, which owns a 19% stake in Huitongda, already counts 99% of internet users in China's top cities as customers and is growing in Southeast Asia and beyond. By contrast, nearly all of Huitongda's buyers are domestic bulk suppliers and family-run stores spread across 20,000 villages and towns; consumer gadgets, farm supplies and household appliances accounted for 80% of the top line in the nine months through Sept. 30.

Huitongda's income statement is equally rustic. There’s untapped e-commerce potential in China’s far-flung and fragmented regions, so sales are growing fast and the company is profitable on an adjusted basis. Revenue increased by more than a third, to 46.5 billion yuan ($7.3 billion), from the same three-quarter stretch a year earlier. Flogging cheap TVs to back-country merchants isn’t a cash-cow or cutting-edge operation. Gross margins were a razor-thin 2.6%, versus the nearly 14% at JD.com (9618.HK), which also holds inventory and sells directly to shoppers.

A more pedestrian business might suit the times, however. Huitongda’s focus on provincial commerce should suit Beijing policymakers touting "common prosperity" read more . A customer base of wholesalers also means it is less exposed to the cybersecurity crackdowns tripping up ride-hailing company Didi Global (DIDI.N) and others that hold potentially sensitive consumer data. And unlike Alibaba and other New York-listed compatriots, Huitongda is backed entirely by domestic investors and does not use complex offshore structures read more to weave through China’s foreign investment rules.

After pricing its shares at the bottom of the indicated range, Huitongda will debut with a market capitalisation of just over $3 billion, or 26 times forecast 2023 earnings, according to Refinitiv IFR . That's roughly on par with JD and a premium to Alibaba's 14 times multiple. Sometimes it pays to buy local.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese e-commerce company Huitongda Network raised HK$2.2 billion ($282 million) after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering at the bottom of a mooted price range, IFR reported on Feb. 14, citing unnamed sources. The company sold 51.6 million shares, around 9.2% of the enlarged share capital, at HK$43 each, implying a market capitalisation of HK$24.1 billion ($3.1 billion).

- Six cornerstone investors have committed $150 million.

- The shares are scheduled to start trading on Feb. 18. CICC, Citigroup and China Renaissance are the joint sponsors.

