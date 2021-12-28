Chinese offshore IPO clarification looks ominous

HONG KONG, Dec 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s state economic planner joins the ranks of watchdogs who can block overseas flotations, demanding firms in sensitive sectors hold foreign ownership below 30%. More red tape will further gum up the pipeline, and the rules are worrying for currently listed companies too.

- China’s National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce said on Dec. 27 that domestic companies from sectors on the “negative list” where foreign investment is restricted need approval to sell shares overseas. They must also abide by a 30% cap on foreign ownership. Foreign investors in such companies would be forbidden from taking part in management, and their shareholding must follow the same requirements as for foreign investors in China’s stock market, the document said.

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission announced on Dec. 24 that it will allow domestic companies to list overseas using the so-called variable interest entity structure so long as they comply with related local laws and regulations.

