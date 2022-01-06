Chinese stocks, Rivian, Bath & Bodyworks, Allbirds, Nikola

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stock indexes swung between gains and losses on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, buoying cyclical sectors, while technology shares were mixed after suffering big losses this week.

At 1309 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.05% at 36,388.2. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.34% at 4,716.33 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.33% at 15,150.418.

BUZZ-Wells Fargo names CrowdStrike top pick for 2022, rates 'overweight'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Netflix slips after JP Morgan cuts PT, subscriber estimates

BUZZ-Alterity jumps on U.S. patent for compounds targeting brain disorders

BUZZ-Freeline Therapeutics soars as FDA clears new drug application

** Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV.O): up 6.9%

BUZZ-Plus Therapeutics rises after signing licensing deal for cancer therapy

** MGM Resorts International : up 3.2%

BUZZ-MGM Resorts to benefit from accelerating trends in Las Vegas - Credit Suisse

BUZZ-Dick's Sporting Goods up after co raises FY profit forecast

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O): up 8.6%

BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond gains after Q3 results BUZZ-Uranium stocks slip after world's biggest miner says unaffected by Kazakh turmoil read more

** Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA.N): up 26.6% Stryker Corp (VCRA.N): up 26.6%

BUZZ-Vocera soars on Stryker's buyout deal worth nearly $3 bln BUZZ-Vocera hits all-time high on Stryker's near $3 bln buyout deal

** ADT Inc (ADT.N): down 7.5%

BUZZ-ADT falls as RBC steps to the sidelines

** Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX.O): up 12.9%

BUZZ-Stitch Fix rises on $150 mln share buyback plan

** Lamb Weson Holdings Inc (LW.N): up 10.0%

BUZZ-Lamb Weston leaps on Q2 revenue beat

** Humana Inc (HUM.N): down 12.6%

BUZZ-Humana slides on cutting 2022 individual Medicare Advantage growth estimate

** JD.com Inc : up 7.3% Alibaba Group Holdings Inc : up 5.2% Baidu Inc : up 5.5% Weibo Corp : up 7.0% Bilibili Inc : up 5.7% Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 4.6% BUZZ-China ADRs weather global tech selloff; Alibaba, JD.com lead charge

BUZZ-Kearny Financial dips as Piper Sandler downgrades to 'neutral'

ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.8%

Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N): up 7.5%

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): up 1.1%

SM Energy Co (SM.N): up 5.5%

Devron Energy Corp (DVN.N): up 4.3%

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N): up 4.9%

Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 2.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks jump as prices extend rally on Kazakhstan unrest and Libyan outages

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 6.2%

BUZZ-Rivian recoups some losses after falling below IPO price

** MicroVision Inc (MVIS.O): down 9.4%

BUZZ-Retail darling MicroVision hits over one-year low

** Eargo Inc (EAR.O): up 55.0%

BUZZ-Eargo jumps after DOJ confirms closure of criminal investigation

** Aligos Theraputics Inc (ALGS.O): down 56.0%

BUZZ-Aligos hits record low on ending development of lead experimental drug

** Bath & Body Works : down 4.6%

BUZZ-Bath & Body Works falls as post-Christmas sale disappoints

** Allbirds Inc (BIRD.O): up 8.8%

BUZZ-Allbirds bounces after Morgan Stanley upgrades on stock's pullback

** Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN.O): down 9.6%

BUZZ-Schnitzer Steel stumbles after earnings miss

** Manchester United Ltd (MANU.N): up 1.8%

BUZZ-Manchester United rises after naming insider Richard Arnold as CEO

** Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR.N): up 3.5%

BUZZ-Procore Technologies up as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy'

** Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL.O): up 1.6%

BUZZ-Simply Good Foods rises after multiple brokerages raise PT

** Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT.N): down 11.0%

BUZZ-Vivint Smart Home falls, RBC downgrades to 'sector perform'

** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO.O): down 4.3%

BUZZ-Sangamo falls as Sanofi ends partnership over cell therapy development

** Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O): down 2.1%

BUZZ-Robinhood drops on report trading app Acorns to offer direct stock investing

** Nikola Corp (NKLA.O): up 4.9%

BUZZ-Nikola gains after Saia signs deal to buy or lease trucks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.