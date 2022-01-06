Chinese stocks, Rivian, Bath & Bodyworks, Allbirds, Nikola
U.S. stock indexes swung between gains and losses on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, buoying cyclical sectors, while technology shares were mixed after suffering big losses this week.
At 1309 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.05% at 36,388.2. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.34% at 4,716.33 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.33% at 15,150.418.
BUZZ-Wells Fargo names CrowdStrike top pick for 2022, rates 'overweight'
BUZZ-Netflix slips after JP Morgan cuts PT, subscriber estimates
BUZZ-Alterity jumps on U.S. patent for compounds targeting brain disorders
BUZZ-Freeline Therapeutics soars as FDA clears new drug application
** Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV.O): up 6.9%
BUZZ-Plus Therapeutics rises after signing licensing deal for cancer therapy
** MGM Resorts International : up 3.2%
BUZZ-MGM Resorts to benefit from accelerating trends in Las Vegas - Credit Suisse
BUZZ-Dick's Sporting Goods up after co raises FY profit forecast
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O): up 8.6%
BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond gains after Q3 results BUZZ-Uranium stocks slip after world's biggest miner says unaffected by Kazakh turmoil read more
** Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA.N): up 26.6% Stryker Corp (VCRA.N): up 26.6%
BUZZ-Vocera soars on Stryker's buyout deal worth nearly $3 bln BUZZ-Vocera hits all-time high on Stryker's near $3 bln buyout deal
** ADT Inc (ADT.N): down 7.5%
BUZZ-ADT falls as RBC steps to the sidelines
** Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX.O): up 12.9%
BUZZ-Stitch Fix rises on $150 mln share buyback plan
** Lamb Weson Holdings Inc (LW.N): up 10.0%
BUZZ-Lamb Weston leaps on Q2 revenue beat
** Humana Inc (HUM.N): down 12.6%
BUZZ-Humana slides on cutting 2022 individual Medicare Advantage growth estimate
** JD.com Inc : up 7.3% Alibaba Group Holdings Inc : up 5.2% Baidu Inc : up 5.5% Weibo Corp : up 7.0% Bilibili Inc : up 5.7% Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 4.6% BUZZ-China ADRs weather global tech selloff; Alibaba, JD.com lead charge
BUZZ-Kearny Financial dips as Piper Sandler downgrades to 'neutral'
ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.8%
Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N): up 7.5%
Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): up 1.1%
SM Energy Co (SM.N): up 5.5%
Devron Energy Corp (DVN.N): up 4.3%
Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N): up 4.9%
Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 2.2%
BUZZ-Oil stocks jump as prices extend rally on Kazakhstan unrest and Libyan outages
** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 6.2%
BUZZ-Rivian recoups some losses after falling below IPO price
** MicroVision Inc (MVIS.O): down 9.4%
BUZZ-Retail darling MicroVision hits over one-year low
** Eargo Inc (EAR.O): up 55.0%
BUZZ-Eargo jumps after DOJ confirms closure of criminal investigation
** Aligos Theraputics Inc (ALGS.O): down 56.0%
BUZZ-Aligos hits record low on ending development of lead experimental drug
** Bath & Body Works : down 4.6%
BUZZ-Bath & Body Works falls as post-Christmas sale disappoints
** Allbirds Inc (BIRD.O): up 8.8%
BUZZ-Allbirds bounces after Morgan Stanley upgrades on stock's pullback
** Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN.O): down 9.6%
BUZZ-Schnitzer Steel stumbles after earnings miss
** Manchester United Ltd (MANU.N): up 1.8%
BUZZ-Manchester United rises after naming insider Richard Arnold as CEO
** Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR.N): up 3.5%
BUZZ-Procore Technologies up as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy'
** Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL.O): up 1.6%
BUZZ-Simply Good Foods rises after multiple brokerages raise PT
** Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT.N): down 11.0%
BUZZ-Vivint Smart Home falls, RBC downgrades to 'sector perform'
** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO.O): down 4.3%
BUZZ-Sangamo falls as Sanofi ends partnership over cell therapy development
** Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O): down 2.1%
BUZZ-Robinhood drops on report trading app Acorns to offer direct stock investing
** Nikola Corp (NKLA.O): up 4.9%
BUZZ-Nikola gains after Saia signs deal to buy or lease trucks
