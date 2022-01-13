Chip stocks, Delta Air Lines, Adagio Therapeutics, Mattel

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were muted on Thursday ahead of jobless claims data and fresh inflation figures that are expected to give more cues on the Federal Reserve's policy tightening, while Delta Air Lines led gains among carriers on strong earnings.

At 7:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.09% at 36,192. S&P 500 e-minis were unchanged at 4,716.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.05% at 15,879.5.

** Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC.O): down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing $214 mln equity offering

** KB HOME (KBH.N): up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat

** Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI.O): up 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars as COVID-19 drug shown to neutralize Omicron

** Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX.O): down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Prices $100 mln equity offering

** Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI.O): up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as drug added to guideline for breast cancer treatment

** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. : up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-TSMC rises after posting record quarterly profit

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Tesla working through challenges with Indian govt, says Musk [USNnL4N2TT2B8]

** Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O): up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Up ahead of first commercial satellite launch since going public

** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares of China's iQiyi fall after Jefferies cuts PT

** BTCS Inc (BTCS.O): up 27.3% premarket BUZZ-Gets boost from 'bividends', or bitcoin dividends

** Snap Inc (SNAP.N): down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Cowen downgrades Snap citing negative impact from Apple's OS changes

** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Posts better-than-expected Q4 results, shares up

** Mattel Inc (MAT.O): up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as MKM Partners upgrades to 'buy' ahead of big movie releases

** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): up 0.5% premarket

** Analog Devices Inc (ADI.O): up 0.1% premarket

** Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN.O): up 0.6% premarket

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O): up 0.5% premarket

** Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM.O): up 0.4% premarket

** Intel Corporation : up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. chip stocks power up on TSMC's bright growth outlook

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

