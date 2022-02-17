Chip stocks, Visa, AppLovin, DoorDash, AutoNation
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stock index futures slid on Thursday after reports of clashes in eastern Ukraine kept investors on edge, while weekly jobless claims data was awaited for clues on a labor market recovery.
At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.34% at 34,734. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.45% at 4,449.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.56% at 14,518.75.
** Visa Inc (V.N): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as standoff with Amazon on credit cards fees ends
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW.O): up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q4 results beat market estimates
** AppLovin Corp (APP.O): down 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on soft outlook
** AutoNation Inc (AN.N): up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains as results top estimates on strong used-vehicle demand
** Nutrien Ltd : up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat profit 2022 outlook
** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 21.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Co has more growth to deliver as it looks beyond restaurants
** Mediwound (MDWD.O): up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in 1-1/2 yrs on U.S. DoD grant for burns treatment
** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after CEO confirms Ocean SUV production in November
** Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS.O): up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Up as COVID therapy shows promise against Omicron in animal studies
** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls as crypto exposure worries overshadow strong outlook
** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast, hiking share buyback plan
** Kraft Heinz (KHC.O): down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Co forming well despite global supply-chain issues
** 10x Genomics (TXG.O): down 22.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps over 20% on weak earnings, forecast
** Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O): down 2.6% premarket
Broadcom (AVGO.O): down 0.6% premarket
Intel Corp : down 0.5% premarket
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O): down 1.6% premarket
Texas Instruments (TXN.O): down 1.0% premarket
Micron Technology (MU.O): down 0.6% premarket
Analog Devices (ADI.O): down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Chip stocks down, Nvidia leads the pack
** Hasbro Inc (HAS.O): up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Up as activist investor nominates board candidates, urges spin-off
** Fastly Inc (FSLY.N): down 30.0% premarket BUZZ-Sees worst day on record after weak forecast, PT cuts
** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Co's order growth continues amid supply chain issues
** DoorDash (DASH.N): up 21.2% premarket BUZZ-Soars after Q4 revenue tops estimates
** Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O): down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Co has strong growth drivers outside gaming
** TripAdvisor (TRIP.O): down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides after Q4 revenue misses estimates
** Albemarle Corporation (ALB.N): down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on bleak annual profit outlook
** Copart Inc (CPRT.O): up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q2 results
** Amplitude Inc (AMPL.O): down 41.4% premarket BUZZ-Eyes all-time worst day after weak revenue forecast
** Marin Software (MRIN.O): up 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Tiktok integration
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.