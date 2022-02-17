Skip to main content
Chip stocks, Visa, AppLovin, DoorDash, AutoNation

3 minute read
U.S. stock index futures slid on Thursday after reports of clashes in eastern Ukraine kept investors on edge, while weekly jobless claims data was awaited for clues on a labor market recovery.

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.34% at 34,734. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.45% at 4,449.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.56% at 14,518.75.

** Visa Inc (V.N): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as standoff with Amazon on credit cards fees ends

** Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW.O): up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q4 results beat market estimates

** AppLovin Corp (APP.O): down 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on soft outlook

** AutoNation Inc (AN.N): up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains as results top estimates on strong used-vehicle demand

** Nutrien Ltd : up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat profit 2022 outlook

** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 21.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Co has more growth to deliver as it looks beyond restaurants

** Mediwound (MDWD.O): up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in 1-1/2 yrs on U.S. DoD grant for burns treatment

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after CEO confirms Ocean SUV production in November

** Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS.O): up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Up as COVID therapy shows promise against Omicron in animal studies

** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls as crypto exposure worries overshadow strong outlook

** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast, hiking share buyback plan

** Kraft Heinz (KHC.O): down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Co forming well despite global supply-chain issues

** 10x Genomics (TXG.O): down 22.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps over 20% on weak earnings, forecast

Broadcom (AVGO.O): down 0.6% premarket

Intel Corp : down 0.5% premarket

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O): down 1.6% premarket

Texas Instruments (TXN.O): down 1.0% premarket

Micron Technology (MU.O): down 0.6% premarket

Analog Devices (ADI.O): down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Chip stocks down, Nvidia leads the pack

** Hasbro Inc (HAS.O): up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Up as activist investor nominates board candidates, urges spin-off

** Fastly Inc (FSLY.N): down 30.0% premarket BUZZ-Sees worst day on record after weak forecast, PT cuts

** DoorDash (DASH.N): up 21.2% premarket BUZZ-Soars after Q4 revenue tops estimates

** TripAdvisor (TRIP.O): down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides after Q4 revenue misses estimates

** Albemarle Corporation (ALB.N): down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on bleak annual profit outlook

** Copart Inc (CPRT.O): up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q2 results

** Amplitude Inc (AMPL.O): down 41.4% premarket BUZZ-Eyes all-time worst day after weak revenue forecast

** Marin Software (MRIN.O): up 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Tiktok integration

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

