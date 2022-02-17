Chip stocks, Visa, AppLovin, DoorDash, AutoNation

U.S. stock index futures slid on Thursday after reports of clashes in eastern Ukraine kept investors on edge, while weekly jobless claims data was awaited for clues on a labor market recovery.

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.34% at 34,734. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.45% at 4,449.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.56% at 14,518.75.

** Visa Inc (V.N): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as standoff with Amazon on credit cards fees ends

** Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW.O): up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q4 results beat market estimates

** AppLovin Corp (APP.O): down 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on soft outlook

** AutoNation Inc (AN.N): up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains as results top estimates on strong used-vehicle demand

** Nutrien Ltd : up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat profit 2022 outlook

** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 21.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Co has more growth to deliver as it looks beyond restaurants

** Mediwound (MDWD.O): up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in 1-1/2 yrs on U.S. DoD grant for burns treatment

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after CEO confirms Ocean SUV production in November

** Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS.O): up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Up as COVID therapy shows promise against Omicron in animal studies

** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls as crypto exposure worries overshadow strong outlook

** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast, hiking share buyback plan

** Kraft Heinz (KHC.O): down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Co forming well despite global supply-chain issues

** 10x Genomics (TXG.O): down 22.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps over 20% on weak earnings, forecast

Broadcom (AVGO.O): down 0.6% premarket

Intel Corp : down 0.5% premarket

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O): down 1.6% premarket

Texas Instruments (TXN.O): down 1.0% premarket

Micron Technology (MU.O): down 0.6% premarket

Analog Devices (ADI.O): down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Chip stocks down, Nvidia leads the pack

** Hasbro Inc (HAS.O): up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Up as activist investor nominates board candidates, urges spin-off

** Fastly Inc (FSLY.N): down 30.0% premarket BUZZ-Sees worst day on record after weak forecast, PT cuts

** TripAdvisor (TRIP.O): down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides after Q4 revenue misses estimates

** Albemarle Corporation (ALB.N): down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on bleak annual profit outlook

** Copart Inc (CPRT.O): up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q2 results

** Amplitude Inc (AMPL.O): down 41.4% premarket BUZZ-Eyes all-time worst day after weak revenue forecast

** Marin Software (MRIN.O): up 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Tiktok integration

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

