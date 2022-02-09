Chipotle, Enphase Energy, Omnicom, CVS
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday, with high-growth stocks gaining as a recent rally in Treasury yields paused, while investors took comfort from upbeat earnings reports and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine.
At 10:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.82% at 35,753.23. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.11% at 4,571.83 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.25% at 14,372.039.
BUZZ-Mandiant soars on report of takeover interest from Microsoft
BUZZ-Chipotle jumps as higher prices, online demand drive sales beat
BUZZ-Lyft shares drop after downbeat Q1 outlook
BUZZ-Enphase Energy's upbeat outlook, results lift solar stocks
BUZZ-Sundial Growers jumps as Nasdaq grants extension for regaining compliance
BUZZ-Street View: Paycom set to ride sustained demand
BUZZ-Lithia Motors revs up as profit doubles on higher car prices
BUZZ-Xpeng rises on Stock Connect inclusion, leads China ADRs higher
BUZZ-Nikola counters report on hiring pause, shares up
BUZZ-Zosano Pharma hits record low on discounted stock offering
BUZZ-Corsair Gaming slips as brokerages see supply chain headwind
BUZZ-ASML rises as CEO lays oversupply fears to rest
BUZZ-Brazilian broker XP rises after upbeat Q4 earnings
BUZZ-Reynolds Consumer Products rises on upbeat FY revenue forecast, Q4 profit
BUZZ-Healthcare Services Group slips on downbeat Q4 profit
BUZZ-Nvidia on course for fourth session of gains
BUZZ-CVS falls as forecast unchanged despite strong Q4 results
BUZZ-Container Store plunges as qtrly sales decline
BUZZ-Omnicom Group up on Q4 results beat, PT raises
BUZZ-Yum Brands ticks higher as same-store sales beat
BUZZ-Triumph Group rises after posting Q3 profit
BUZZ-Gamida up on marketing application for blood cancer therapy
BUZZ-Doximity eyes best day in 5-1/2 months on upbeat Q3 results, outlook
BUZZ-XPO Logistics eyes best day since Oct 2020 on stellar Q4 results, outlook
BUZZ-Fox rises on Q2 results beat
