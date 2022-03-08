Clarus Corp, Alaska Air, Dollar Tree
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stock indexes edged lower in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the impact of a potential ban on Russian oil imports by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.
At 10:12 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.56% at 32,633.97. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.28% at 4,189.52 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.88% at 12,718.217.
** Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE.N): up 94.7% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 revenue, lower-than-expected loss
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 4.2%
** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 3.1%
** Occidental Petroleum : up 3.0% BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as talks of Russian fuel sanctions stoke supply concerns
** Mandiant Inc (MNDT.O): down 3.4%
** Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): up 0.2% BUZZ-Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln
** Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR.O): up 24.4% BUZZ-Jumps on deal with Novartis for RNA tech
** Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC.O): up 145.7% BUZZ-Soars as gold surges above $2,000/oz
** Polymet Mining Corp : up 22.0% BUZZ-Surges as nickel tops $100,000/T on Russia supply risks
** Kohl's Corp (KSS.N): up 0.3% BUZZ-Kohl's up, says engaged with more than 20 parties over strategic alternatives
** Wells Fargo & Co : up 1.7% BUZZ-Banking stocks stage tentative recovery amid inflation, Ukraine jitters
** AMCI Acquisition Corp II (AMCI.O): up 1.0% BUZZ-SPAC AMCI Acquisition to take LanzaTech public via $2.2 bln deal
** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 7.9% BUZZ-Falls as big unions serve strike notice
** Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N): up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies sees stock as hedge against inflation
** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS.N): up 3.5%
** SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG.O): up 6.5%
** Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH.O): up 8.6% BUZZ-Solar stocks gain as Ukraine war sends oil prices soaring
** Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF.O): up 2.9% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4 results, forecast
** Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O): up 4.6% BUZZ-Dollar Tree revamps board on activist investor push, shares up
** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): up 2.4%
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 3.2%
** Kinross Gold Corp : up 2.4% UZZ-Gold miners rise as bullion prices hit 19-month-high
** Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT.O): up 7.3% BUZZ-Bounces on $250 mln stock buyback plan
** Travere Therapeutics (TVTX.O): down 15.7% BUZZ-Tumbles on $250 mln convertible offering plans
** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): up 4.0%
BUZZ-Alaska Air expects to return to 100% pre-pandemic capacity, shares rise
** Endurance Acquisition Corp (EDNC.O): up 0.7%
BUZZ-SPAC Endurance Acquisition to take SatixFy public in $813 mln deal
** Clarus Corp (CLAR.O): up 7.6%
BUZZ-Rises after upbeat annual sales forecast
** Camber Energy : up 27.6%
BUZZ-Small-cap mining, oil stocks surge on commodity boost, retail interest
** Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR.O): up 23.0%
BUZZ-Surges after reporting higher Q4 revenue
** Bumble Inc (BMBL.O): down 4.1%
BUZZ-Badoo, Russia in focus when Bumble reports quarterly results
** Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O): up 7.8%
BUZZ-Limelight Networks up, brokerage lifts to 'outperform' after Edgecast deal
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.