Clarus Corp, Alaska Air, Dollar Tree

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the impact of a potential ban on Russian oil imports by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

At 10:12 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.56% at 32,633.97. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.28% at 4,189.52 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.88% at 12,718.217.

** Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE.N): up 94.7% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 revenue, lower-than-expected loss

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 4.2%

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 3.1%

** Occidental Petroleum : up 3.0% BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as talks of Russian fuel sanctions stoke supply concerns

** Mandiant Inc (MNDT.O): down 3.4%

** Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): up 0.2% BUZZ-Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln

** Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR.O): up 24.4% BUZZ-Jumps on deal with Novartis for RNA tech

** Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC.O): up 145.7% BUZZ-Soars as gold surges above $2,000/oz

** Polymet Mining Corp : up 22.0% BUZZ-Surges as nickel tops $100,000/T on Russia supply risks

** Kohl's Corp (KSS.N): up 0.3% BUZZ-Kohl's up, says engaged with more than 20 parties over strategic alternatives

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 1.7% BUZZ-Banking stocks stage tentative recovery amid inflation, Ukraine jitters

** AMCI Acquisition Corp II (AMCI.O): up 1.0% BUZZ-SPAC AMCI Acquisition to take LanzaTech public via $2.2 bln deal

** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 7.9% BUZZ-Falls as big unions serve strike notice

** Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N): up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies sees stock as hedge against inflation

** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS.N): up 3.5%

** SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG.O): up 6.5%

** Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH.O): up 8.6% BUZZ-Solar stocks gain as Ukraine war sends oil prices soaring

** Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF.O): up 2.9% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4 results, forecast

** Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O): up 4.6% BUZZ-Dollar Tree revamps board on activist investor push, shares up

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): up 2.4%

** Barrick Gold Corp : up 3.2%

** Kinross Gold Corp : up 2.4% UZZ-Gold miners rise as bullion prices hit 19-month-high

** Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT.O): up 7.3% BUZZ-Bounces on $250 mln stock buyback plan

** Travere Therapeutics (TVTX.O): down 15.7% BUZZ-Tumbles on $250 mln convertible offering plans

** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): up 4.0%

BUZZ-Alaska Air expects to return to 100% pre-pandemic capacity, shares rise

** Endurance Acquisition Corp (EDNC.O): up 0.7%

BUZZ-SPAC Endurance Acquisition to take SatixFy public in $813 mln deal

** Clarus Corp (CLAR.O): up 7.6%

BUZZ-Rises after upbeat annual sales forecast

** Camber Energy : up 27.6%

BUZZ-Small-cap mining, oil stocks surge on commodity boost, retail interest

** Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR.O): up 23.0%

BUZZ-Surges after reporting higher Q4 revenue

** Bumble Inc (BMBL.O): down 4.1%

BUZZ-Badoo, Russia in focus when Bumble reports quarterly results

** Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O): up 7.8%

BUZZ-Limelight Networks up, brokerage lifts to 'outperform' after Edgecast deal

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

