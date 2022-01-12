Crocs, Copper stocks, Biogen, EV makers

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, with megacap technology stocks offering the biggest boost.

At 12:50 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was up 0.3% at 36,360.26 points. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.30% at 4,727.08 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.42% at 15,217.702.

** Ready Capital Corporation (RC.N): down 5.2%

BUZZ-Dips after pricing upsized share offering

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 0.1%

BUZZ-Citi marginally higher after saying to exit Mexico consumer banking

** Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N): up 2.9%

BUZZ-Up nearly 1% on $2 billion share buyback, dividend hike

** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 7.3%

** Eli Lilly and Company (LLY.N): down 3.5%

BUZZ-Biogen, Eli Lilly fall after U.S. Medicare limits coverage of Alzheimer's treatments

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.1%

BUZZ-California reviews Tesla's 'full self driving' test program - report

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 2.7%

BUZZ-Gains as reports say Hong Kong listing likely in Q2

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.5%

BUZZ-iPhone lead times suggest supply has mostly met demand - Goldman Sachs

** Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O): down 3.0%

BUZZ-Falls after pushing first satellite launch date

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O): up 4.7%

BUZZ-Firms after filings show insiders bought shares

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O): up 6.0%

BUZZ-Take-Two rises after BMO upgrades to 'outperform'

** Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN.O): down 9.5%

BUZZ-Falls on flagging margin hit, SEC subpoena

** Infosys Limited : up 3.6%

BUZZ-Hits record high as digital demand fuels earnings

** PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O): down 1.6%

BUZZ-Slips as Jefferies cuts to 'hold', slashes PT

** Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N): down 11.2%

BUZZ-Falls after Q4 results miss estimates

** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): up 4.1%

BUZZ-Gains as COVID-19 vaccine booster effective against Omicron, Delta in study

** NexGel Inc (NXGL.O): up 5.1%

BUZZ-Set for best day on launching hydrogel patch to treat foot blisters

** Immuron Limited : up 37.8%

BUZZ-Set for 3-month high on research contract with U.S. military

** Wipro Limited : down 8.8%

BUZZ-Falls after reporting Q3 results

** Huntsman Corporation (HUN.N): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Up on director nominations by activist investor Starboard

** 51job Inc (JOBS.O): up 11.2%

BUZZ-Shares gain even as buyer group proposes to cut takeover price

** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades to 'outperform'

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): up 3.9%

** BHP Group Ltd : up 3.2%

** Rio Tinto plc : up 2.0%

** Ero Copper Corp : up 1.7%

** Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO.N): up 5.0%

** Hudbay Minerals Inc : up 7.3%

BUZZ-Copper stocks track gains in metal's prices

** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): up 5.6%

BUZZ-Gains after Piper Sandler raises PT

** fuboTV Inc (FUBO.N): up 2.6%

BUZZ-Up on deal with Hemisphere Media Group

** BTCS Inc (BTCS.O): up 28.8%

BUZZ-More than doubles since announcing bitcoin dividend option

** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): up 0.9%

** Canoo Inc (GOEV.O): up 0.7%

** Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS.O): up 1.2%

** Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O): up 1.1%

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): up 2.9%

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 0.4%

** ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO.O): up 2.1%

** Nio Inc (NIO.N): up 4.4%

** Li Auto Inc : up 3.1%

** Sono Group N.V. : up 3.5%

** Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI.O): up 2.3%

** Xpeng Inc : up 5.4%

** Arcimoto Inc (FUV.O): up 4.3%

** The Lion Electric Company : down 0.5%

** Proterra Inc (PTRA.O): up 3.4%

** Gores Guggenheim Inc : up 2.1%

BUZZ-U.S. EV makers rise amid broader tech gains, strong China NEV sales data

** American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N): down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls after BofA cuts price objective

** Ambarella Inc (AMBA.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Climbs after Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight'

** Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Barclays lifts PT

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.