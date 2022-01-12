Crocs, Copper stocks, Biogen, EV makers
- Summary
U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, with megacap technology stocks offering the biggest boost.
At 12:50 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was up 0.3% at 36,360.26 points. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.30% at 4,727.08 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.42% at 15,217.702.
** Ready Capital Corporation (RC.N): down 5.2%
BUZZ-Dips after pricing upsized share offering
** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 0.1%
BUZZ-Citi marginally higher after saying to exit Mexico consumer banking
** Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N): up 2.9%
BUZZ-Up nearly 1% on $2 billion share buyback, dividend hike
** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 7.3%
** Eli Lilly and Company (LLY.N): down 3.5%
BUZZ-Biogen, Eli Lilly fall after U.S. Medicare limits coverage of Alzheimer's treatments
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.1%
BUZZ-California reviews Tesla's 'full self driving' test program - report
** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 2.7%
BUZZ-Gains as reports say Hong Kong listing likely in Q2
** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.5%
BUZZ-iPhone lead times suggest supply has mostly met demand - Goldman Sachs
** Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O): down 3.0%
BUZZ-Falls after pushing first satellite launch date
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O): up 4.7%
BUZZ-Firms after filings show insiders bought shares
** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O): up 6.0%
BUZZ-Take-Two rises after BMO upgrades to 'outperform'
** Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN.O): down 9.5%
BUZZ-Falls on flagging margin hit, SEC subpoena
** Infosys Limited : up 3.6%
BUZZ-Hits record high as digital demand fuels earnings
** PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O): down 1.6%
BUZZ-Slips as Jefferies cuts to 'hold', slashes PT
** Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N): down 11.2%
BUZZ-Falls after Q4 results miss estimates
** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): up 4.1%
BUZZ-Gains as COVID-19 vaccine booster effective against Omicron, Delta in study
** NexGel Inc (NXGL.O): up 5.1%
BUZZ-Set for best day on launching hydrogel patch to treat foot blisters
** Immuron Limited : up 37.8%
BUZZ-Set for 3-month high on research contract with U.S. military
** Wipro Limited : down 8.8%
BUZZ-Falls after reporting Q3 results
** Huntsman Corporation (HUN.N): up 3.0%
BUZZ-Up on director nominations by activist investor Starboard
** 51job Inc (JOBS.O): up 11.2%
BUZZ-Shares gain even as buyer group proposes to cut takeover price
** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 1.3%
BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades to 'outperform'
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): up 3.9%
** BHP Group Ltd : up 3.2%
** Rio Tinto plc : up 2.0%
** Ero Copper Corp : up 1.7%
** Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO.N): up 5.0%
** Hudbay Minerals Inc : up 7.3%
BUZZ-Copper stocks track gains in metal's prices
** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): up 5.6%
BUZZ-Gains after Piper Sandler raises PT
** fuboTV Inc (FUBO.N): up 2.6%
BUZZ-Up on deal with Hemisphere Media Group
** BTCS Inc (BTCS.O): up 28.8%
BUZZ-More than doubles since announcing bitcoin dividend option
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.1%
** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): up 0.9%
** Canoo Inc (GOEV.O): up 0.7%
** Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS.O): up 1.2%
** Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O): up 1.1%
** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): up 2.9%
** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 0.4%
** ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO.O): up 2.1%
** Nio Inc (NIO.N): up 4.4%
** Li Auto Inc : up 3.1%
** Sono Group N.V. : up 3.5%
** Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI.O): up 2.3%
** Xpeng Inc : up 5.4%
** Arcimoto Inc (FUV.O): up 4.3%
** The Lion Electric Company : down 0.5%
** Proterra Inc (PTRA.O): up 3.4%
** Gores Guggenheim Inc : up 2.1%
BUZZ-U.S. EV makers rise amid broader tech gains, strong China NEV sales data
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N): down 2.2%
BUZZ-Falls after BofA cuts price objective
** Ambarella Inc (AMBA.O): up 3.4%
BUZZ-Climbs after Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight'
** Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O): up 3.4%
BUZZ-Rises as Barclays lifts PT
