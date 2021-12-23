Crocs, Kaixin, Ortho Clinical, JD.com

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was set to open near record highs on Thursday after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared, easing worries about its impact on the global economy.

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.23% at 35,713. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.21% at 4,695.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.10% at 16,185.25.

** SciPlay Corporation (SCPL.O): down 16.6% premarket BUZZ-SciPlay slumps as Scientific Games pulls takeover offer

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees Tesla delivering about 290,000 vehicles in Q4

** JD.com Inc : down 6.9% premarket BUZZ- JD.com slips as Tencent cuts ownership; major Chinese stocks down

** Allakos Inc (ALLK.O): up 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Allakos eyes recovery, retailers flock to drugmaker

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited : up 5.5% premarket

** Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN.O): up 3.1% premarket

** MGM Resorts International (MGM.N): up 1.1% premarket

** Las Vegas Sands Corp. : up 4.4% premarket

** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): up 0.8% premarket

** Company's Name (CCL.N): up 1.3% premarket

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N): up 1.1% premarket

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N): up 0.7% premarket

** TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O): up 0.2% premarket

** Expedia Group Inc (EXPE.O): down 0.2% premarket

BUZZ-Travel, cruise stocks extend gains as Omicron worries abate

** Carnival Corporation (CCL.N): up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Carnival Corp's recovery is beyond the horizon - Berenberg

** Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX.O): up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Ortho Clinical set for best day on Quidel's $6 billion takeover offer

** Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN.O): up 24.8% premarket BUZZ-Kaixin up on agreement to sell 10,000 electric trucks to China's Shencheng

** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Crocs falls on deal to buy Italian footwear maker Heydude for $2.5 bln

** SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI.O): up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Rosenblatt cuts SoFi's PT after U.S. extends pause on student loan repayment

** Endo International plc (ENDP.O): up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Endo up on deal with South Korean co to market anti-seizure drug in Canada

** Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS.O): up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Novo Integrated jumps on Health Canada's license to commercialize iodine oral spray NVOS.O

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

