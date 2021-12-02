CSL’s Swiss drug punt looks like a bad trip
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $99 bln Aussie jab maker is in talks to buy iron-deficiency specialist Vifor for around $7 bln. CEO Paul Perreault has a track record of strong growth and winning M&A. The prospect of subpar returns and a looming patent expiry suggest his golden touch is losing its lustre.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Swiss pharmaceutical company Vifor Pharma’s shares soared 15% on Dec. 2 following a report in The Australian newspaper that Melbourne-based biotechnology group CSL was in talks regarding a possible takeover worth $7 billion.
- Zurich-based Vifor specialises in treatments for iron deficiencies, while $99 billion CSL develops biotherapies and influenza vaccines.
- CSL and Vifor both said on Dec. 2 they do not speculate on market rumours.
