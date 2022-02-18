Dalian iron ore logs worst week in 2 yrs as China moves to curb rally

Summary Dalian iron ore extends slump into fifth day

China asks iron ore traders to trim inventory

Coking coal jumps almost 6% to near 4-mth peak

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore marked its steepest weekly fall since February 2020, declining for a fifth straight session on Friday, as traders kept a wary eye on Chinese regulators' intensified efforts to curb a recent surge in prices.

Top steel producer China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, on Thursday told some traders of the steelmaking ingredient to release excessive inventory and reduce stocks to reasonable levels.

The directive followed a joint investigation with the market regulator in Qingdao, one of the country's biggest iron ore ports, where stockpiles had been found out to have increased rapidly amid suspicions of hoarding to drive up prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.4% lower at 685 yuan ($108.28) a tonne, after earlier hitting 661.50 yuan, its lowest since Dec. 29. It slumped 19% this week.

Dalian iron ore posts 19% weekly loss

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month March contract slipped 0.1% to $131.55 a tonne by 0726 GMT and has fallen 12% this week.

Spot iron ore in China dipped to $134.50 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 19 and down almost 12% from a 5-1/2-month peak of $152.50 scaled on Feb. 10, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

Friday's trading spotlight in China's ferrous complex, however, was on Dalian coking coal , which jumped 5.9% to the highest since Oct. 27, prompting some market observers to say China may have unwittingly pushed market speculators to another steelmaking ingredient.

"Steel enterprises in the northern region have recently experienced significant production restrictions, and demand has decreased," Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note, suggesting that fundamentals remained weak for coking coal and its processed form, coke.

Dalian coke advanced 3.7%.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.7%, while hot-rolled coil climbed 0.9%. Stainless steel lost 1.1%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.