Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

** Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza (MGLU3.SA) and e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc (MELI.O) are emerging as potential buyers of travel agency ViajaNet, newspaper Valor Economico reported.

** Brazil's Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3.SA) announced it has submitted a non-binding offer to merge with fellow mall operator BR Malls (BRML3.SA), confirming a move expected since late December.

** ScottishPower, owned by Spanish energy firm Iberdrola (IBE.MC), has signed two deals to acquire 17 solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Britain, with a combined capacity of more than 800 megawatts (MW), the company said .

** Citigroup (C.N) has agreed to sell its consumer business in four Southeast Asian markets to United Overseas Bank (UOB) (UOBH.SI) for about S$5 billion ($3.7 billion), bringing the U.S. bank closer to its goal of exiting retail operations in 13 markets.

** India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) (ADIA.NS) said it would buy a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle for about 900 million rupees ($12.14 million), as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the fast growing segment.

** Japan's Hitachi Ltd is set to sell about half of its stake in Hitachi Construction in a sale worth about 182.4 billion yen ($1.60 billion), the company announced.

** Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos will take control of the Deer Park refinery in Houston, Texas on Jan. 20, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

