Factbox: Details of Indonesia's new financial sector law















Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on Thursday approved a financial law revising more than a dozen existing regulations, including an addition to the central bank's mandate to support economic growth and formalise its direct purchases of government bonds.

Here are some of the changes introduced in the new law, which has over 500 pages:

CHANGES AFFECTING THE CENTRAL BANK

Bank Indonesia (BI)'s objective to include maintaining financial system stability in order to support sustainable economic growth, compared with only maintaining the rupiah currency's value under previous laws.

A new provision underlines that BI will be able to issue capital flow regulations that include repatriation and/or conversion of foreign exchange.

A new requirement states candidates running for BI's board must not be a member and/or a functionary of a political party at the time of nomination.

The law brings in a stricter timeframe for nomination and confirmation hearings of board members by parliament.

CRISIS RESPONSE

BI is allowed to buy bonds directly from the government if the president declares a crisis situation. Up to now, this has only been allowed between 2020 to 2022 in response to the pandemic.

BI will also be allowed to buy corporate bonds held by banks in times of crisis, which is currently prohibited.

The new law aims to strengthen the crisis response mechanism, including by giving the government permission to lend to the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) and for LPS to repo its government bond holdings to the central bank if it needs to raise funds.

CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY AND CRYPTO ASSETS

The law recognises the digital rupiah, to be issued by BI, as an additional form of the national currency, on top of coins and banknotes.

Supervision and regulation for trading of digital assets such as crypto assets will be placed under the remit of the Financial Services Authority (OJK). There will be a gradual transition of these roles from the commodity regulator.

CONSUMER PROTECTION

Financial regulators are mandated to form a national committee to improve financial literacy and widespread access to financial products.

The law brings in penalties, including criminal sanctions, for companies that do not meet the requirements for customer protection, such as failing to inform clients of investment risks.

BULLION BANKING, CARBON EXCHANGE

The law introduces the establishment of a bullion bank, or bank to deposit, trade and lend gold.

It also allows for the set up of carbon exchanges, with the OJK's permission, to facilitate carbon trading.

The OJK will supervise and regulate bullion banks and carbon exchanges.

OTHER CHANGES

BI and OJK will jointly supervise and regulate fintechs.

The law calls for the formation of supervisory bodies for OJK and LPS and the strengthening of the supervisory body for BI.

Banks are obliged to publish their interest rates in a transparent way in order to promote efficiency.

The LPS will be in charge of guaranteeing insurance policies.

To be able to do that, LPS will collect a fee from insurance companies.

The law introduces jail punishments for a controlling party of an insurance firm who fails to conduct their responsibilities.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Ed Davies











