Dick's Sporting, Dish Network, Bumble

U.S. stocks rose in volatile trading on Tuesday, with investors evaluating fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion.
At 13:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.67% at 33,364.04. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.40% at 4,259.94 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 2.35% at 13,132.421.
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 5.2% BUZZ-Shares up as production in China rises
** Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE.N): up 54.0% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 revenue, lower-than-expected loss
** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 4.8%
** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 0.7% BUZZ-Chevron, Exxon hit highs as U.S. weighs Russian fuel ban
** Mandiant Inc (MNDT.O): down 2.2%
** Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): up 3.4% BUZZ-Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln
** Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR.O): up 37.0% BUZZ-Jumps on deal with Novartis for RNA tech
** Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC.O): up 143.9% BUZZ-Soars as gold surges above $2,000/oz
** Polymet Mining Corp : up 25.7% BUZZ-Surges as nickel tops $100,000/T on Russia supply risks
** Kohl's Corp (KSS.N): up 7.3% BUZZ-Kohl's up, says engaged with more than 20 parties over strategic alternatives
** JPMorgan & Chase (JPM.N): up 1.8%
** Goldman Sachs (GS.N): up 2.6%
** Wells Fargo & Co : up 4.2% BUZZ-Banking stocks stage tentative recovery amid inflation, Ukraine jitters
** AMCI Acquisition Corp II (AMCI.O): up 1.0% BUZZ-SPAC AMCI Acquisition to take LanzaTech public via $2.2 bln deal
** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 11.1% BUZZ-Falls as big unions serve strike notice
** Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N): up 8.5% BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies sees stock as hedge against inflation
** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS.N): up 8.7%
** SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG.O): up 11.6%
** Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH.O): up 13.3% BUZZ-Solar stocks surge as Biden bans Russia oil imports to U.S.
** Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF.O): up 9.0% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4 results, forecast
** Visa Inc (V.N): up 2.7%
** Mastercard Inc : up 3.4% BUZZ-Visa, Mastercard gain after report says companies to increase credit card fees
** Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O): up 7.1% BUZZ-Dollar Tree hits all-time high on board revamp after activist investor push
** Kinross Gold Corp : up 3.8% UZZ-Gold miners rise as bullion prices hit 19-month-high
** Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT.O): up 11.8% BUZZ-Bounces on $250 mln stock buyback plan
** Travere Therapeutics (TVTX.O): down 7.6% BUZZ-Tumbles on $250 mln convertible offering plans
** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): up 11.2%
BUZZ-Alaska Air expects to return to 100% pre-pandemic capacity, shares rise
** Endurance Acquisition Corp (EDNC.O): up 0.7%
BUZZ-SPAC Endurance Acquisition to take SatixFy public in $813 mln deal
** Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL.O): up 0.6%
BUZZ-Rises on nod to begin neurodisease drug study in Australia
** Clarus Corp (CLAR.O): up 5.1%
BUZZ-Rises after upbeat annual sales forecast
** Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR.O): up 22.2%
BUZZ-Surges after reporting higher Q4 revenue
** Bumble Inc (BMBL.O): up 3.8%
BUZZ-Badoo, Russia in focus when Bumble reports quarterly results
** Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O): up 8.5%
BUZZ-Limelight Networks up, brokerage lifts to 'outperform' after Edgecast deal
** Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED.N): down 18.0%
BUZZ-Shares stumble after Q3 miss, bleak outlook
** Desktop Metal Inc (DM.N): up 16.9%
BUZZ-Jumps after upbeat revenue forecast
** Dish Network Corp (DISH.O): up 7.3%
BUZZ-Up as UBS upgrades to 'buy'
** Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O): up 0.7%
BUZZ-Lululemon to launch first footwear range for women
** Wheaton Precious Metals Corp : up 0.6%
** Coeur Mining (CDE.N): up 3.6%
** iShares Silver Trust : up 2.1%
BUZZ-Silver miners track gains in precious metal prices
** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS.N): up 5.8%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat 2022 profit outlook
** Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC.O): up 8.3%
BUZZ-Up on resubmission of U.S. marketing application for frown-line treatment
