Dick's Sporting, Dish Network, Bumble

U.S. stocks rose in volatile trading on Tuesday, with investors evaluating fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion.

At 13:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.67% at 33,364.04. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.40% at 4,259.94 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 2.35% at 13,132.421.

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 5.2% BUZZ-Shares up as production in China rises

** Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE.N): up 54.0% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 revenue, lower-than-expected loss

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 4.8%

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 0.7% BUZZ-Chevron, Exxon hit highs as U.S. weighs Russian fuel ban

** Mandiant Inc (MNDT.O): down 2.2%

** Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): up 3.4% BUZZ-Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln

** Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR.O): up 37.0% BUZZ-Jumps on deal with Novartis for RNA tech

** Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC.O): up 143.9% BUZZ-Soars as gold surges above $2,000/oz

** Polymet Mining Corp : up 25.7% BUZZ-Surges as nickel tops $100,000/T on Russia supply risks

** Kohl's Corp (KSS.N): up 7.3% BUZZ-Kohl's up, says engaged with more than 20 parties over strategic alternatives

** JPMorgan & Chase (JPM.N): up 1.8%

** Goldman Sachs (GS.N): up 2.6%

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 4.2% BUZZ-Banking stocks stage tentative recovery amid inflation, Ukraine jitters

** AMCI Acquisition Corp II (AMCI.O): up 1.0% BUZZ-SPAC AMCI Acquisition to take LanzaTech public via $2.2 bln deal

** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 11.1% BUZZ-Falls as big unions serve strike notice

** Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N): up 8.5% BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies sees stock as hedge against inflation

** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS.N): up 8.7%

** SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG.O): up 11.6%

** Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH.O): up 13.3% BUZZ-Solar stocks surge as Biden bans Russia oil imports to U.S.

** Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF.O): up 9.0% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4 results, forecast

** Visa Inc (V.N): up 2.7%

** Mastercard Inc : up 3.4% BUZZ-Visa, Mastercard gain after report says companies to increase credit card fees

** Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O): up 7.1% BUZZ-Dollar Tree hits all-time high on board revamp after activist investor push

** Kinross Gold Corp : up 3.8% UZZ-Gold miners rise as bullion prices hit 19-month-high

** Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT.O): up 11.8% BUZZ-Bounces on $250 mln stock buyback plan

** Travere Therapeutics (TVTX.O): down 7.6% BUZZ-Tumbles on $250 mln convertible offering plans

** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): up 11.2%

BUZZ-Alaska Air expects to return to 100% pre-pandemic capacity, shares rise

** Endurance Acquisition Corp (EDNC.O): up 0.7%

BUZZ-SPAC Endurance Acquisition to take SatixFy public in $813 mln deal

** Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL.O): up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises on nod to begin neurodisease drug study in Australia

** Clarus Corp (CLAR.O): up 5.1%

BUZZ-Rises after upbeat annual sales forecast

** Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR.O): up 22.2%

BUZZ-Surges after reporting higher Q4 revenue

** Bumble Inc (BMBL.O): up 3.8%

BUZZ-Badoo, Russia in focus when Bumble reports quarterly results

** Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O): up 8.5%

BUZZ-Limelight Networks up, brokerage lifts to 'outperform' after Edgecast deal

** Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED.N): down 18.0%

BUZZ-Shares stumble after Q3 miss, bleak outlook

** Desktop Metal Inc (DM.N): up 16.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after upbeat revenue forecast

** Dish Network Corp (DISH.O): up 7.3%

BUZZ-Up as UBS upgrades to 'buy'

** Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O): up 0.7%

BUZZ-Lululemon to launch first footwear range for women

** Wheaton Precious Metals Corp : up 0.6%

** Coeur Mining (CDE.N): up 3.6%

** iShares Silver Trust : up 2.1%

BUZZ-Silver miners track gains in precious metal prices

** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS.N): up 5.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat 2022 profit outlook

** Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC.O): up 8.3%

BUZZ-Up on resubmission of U.S. marketing application for frown-line treatment

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

