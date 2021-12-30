Didi, Biogen, FuelCell

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose marginally on Thursday, as easing worries around the Omicron variant put the S&P 500 and the Dow on track to extend record-setting runs, with focus turning to a weekly jobless report to gauge the country's economic health.

At 7:20 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.12% at 36,425. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.18% at 4,793.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.25% at 16,532.5.

** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Samsung BioLogics says report on deal talks untrue

** FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL.O): down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after weak results, PT cuts

** Micron Technology (MU.O): down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Down after warning China's Xian lockdown could cause memory chip delays

** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares decline as China business slows amid Beijing probe

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

