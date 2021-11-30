Didi, MEI Pharma, TG Therapeutics, Cumberland Pharma

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of higher inflation has increased and that it was appropriate to consider wrapping up tapering of bond purchases a few months sooner.

At 12:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.60% at 34,572.41. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.70% at 4,576.27 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.58% at 15,533.401.

BUZZ-Intuit down after pricing $1 bln secondary stock offering

** Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPIX.O): up 112.5%

BUZZ-Cumberland Pharma more than doubles on FDA nod for pain reliever

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 5.4%

BUZZ-Moderna CEO warns COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against new variant

** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): down 2.3%

** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 3.2%

** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): down 1.5%

** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): down 1.2%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O): down 2.9%

** Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N): down 2.7%

** JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU.O): down 2.9%

** The Boeing Company (BA.N): down 1.6%

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N): down 5.2%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N): down 2.9%

** Carnival Corp (CCL.N): down 4.2%

** TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O): down 4.6%

** Expedia Group Inc (EXPE.O): down 3.0%

** Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O): down 3.9%

** Marriott International Inc (MAR.O): down 2.2%

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N): down 2.2%

** Hyatt Hotels Corp (H.N): down 2.4%

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd : down 4.9%

** Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN.O): down 3.8%

** MGM Resorts International (MGM.N): down 3.9%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N): down 3.9%

BUZZ-Travel stocks tumble again as COVID-19 fears resurface

** Twitter Inc (TWTR.N): down 4.8%

BUZZ-Twitter set to open at lowest in 10 months

** Erytech Pharma SA : up 4.2%

BUZZ-Erytech Pharma rises on new U.S. patent

** Molecular Partners AG : up 15.1%

BUZZ-Molecular Partners up as COVID-19 drug retains activity against Omicron mutations

** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC.O): down 7.6%

BUZZ-Fennec Pharma falls as FDA declines to approve hearing loss drug

** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): down 3.0%

BUZZ-Facebook owner Meta edges down, UK regulator tells co to sell Giphy

** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS.N): down 6.1%

BUZZ-JinkoSolar falls on disappointing forecast, earnings

** Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp (ADEX.N): up 1.2%

BUZZ-SPAC Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp rises on $3.3 bln deal with bitcoin miner

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 2.1%

** Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N): down 1.8%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 1.3%

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 3.0%

BUZZ-Wall Street banks sink as Omicron variant worries smother yields

** Array Technologies Inc (ARRY.O): down 15.7%

BUZZ-Array drops on convertible notes deal to fund STI acquisition

** ImmunoGen Inc (IMGN.O): up 29.9%

BUZZ-ImmunoGen jumps after cancer treatment meets study goal

** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O): down 2.0%

BUZZ-Regeneron down over comments on efficacy of COVID-19 therapies against Omicron

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): down 2.4%

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 0.3%

** TechnipFMC Plc : down 3.4%

** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT.N): down 3.5%

** Baker Hughes (BKR.N): down 2.2%

** Halliburton Co (HAL.N): down 3.2%

** Schlumberger N.V. (SLB.N): down 3.0%

** PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N): down 3.1%

** Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N): down 2.2%

** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): down 1.7%

** Callon Petroleum (CPE.N): down 6.4%

** Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N): down 4.5%

** Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N): down 3.3%

** ConocoPhillips (COP.N): down 2.0%

** Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG.O): down 2.0%

** APA Corp (APA.O): down 4.5%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares fall as Omicron fears dent crude prices

** Athersys Inc (ATHX.O): up 5.9%

BUZZ-Athersys jumps as respiratory disease treatment shows promise in early trials

** First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI.O): up 2.4%

BUZZ-First Wave to resume patient enrollment in COVID-19 drug trial, shares surge

** American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N): down 3.6%

** The TJX Companies Inc (TJX.N): down 2.1%

** The Gap Inc (GPS.N): down 6.1%

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 1.1%

** Target Corp (TGT.N): down 2.2%

** Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N): down 6.4%

** Macy's Inc (M.N): down 5.0%

** Tapestry Inc (TPR.N): down 4.4%

** Farfetch Limited (FTCH.N): down 6.7%

** Coty Inc (COTY.N): down 3.8%

BUZZ-U.S. apparel and retail stocks down on vaccine efficacy warning against Omicron

** TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX.O): down 40.5%

BUZZ-TG Therapeutics slumps after FDA unlikely to meet target date on cancer drug approval

** Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI.O): down 38.5%

BUZZ-Petros Pharma plunges on $10 mln equity offering

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): down 7.7%

** Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK.N): down 5.9%

** The Walt Disney Co (DIS.N): down 2.5%

** Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX.N): down 2.5%

** Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N): down 5.6%

** Lyft Inc (LYFT.O): down 5.1%

** Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O): down 5.8%

** Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O): down 8.0%

** Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV.N): down 1.9%

** Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N): down 4.0%

** The Macerich Company (MAC.N): down 4.2%

BUZZ-'Going out' shares down amid Omicron jitters

** R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD.N): up 3.6%

BUZZ-RR Donnelley & Sons rises on sweetened offer from Chatham

** General Motors Co (GM.N): down 2.8%

** Ford Motor (F.N): down 1.9%

BUZZ-U.S. automakers GM, Ford down on fears over Omicron variant

** Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED.N): down 18.9%

BUZZ-Barnes & Noble Education tumbles after qtrly miss

** MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP.O): up 21.6%

BUZZ-MEI Pharma soars on lymphatic system cancer therapy data

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 6.7%

BUZZ-Didi drops after China sets new rules for ride-hailing industry

** XPO Logistics Inc (XPO.N): down 4.1%

BUZZ-UBS cuts XPO Logistics PT, sees lower EBITDA in 2023

** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH.O): up 8.7%

BUZZ-Deciphera Pharmaceuticals rises on plans to cut workforce

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

