DiDi, Rivian, Tilly's Inc

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine, lifting mood at the end of a roller-coaster week marked by concerns about geopolitical tensions and surging oil prices.

At 7:27 ET, Dow e-minis were up 1.25% at 33,567. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.37% at 4,315.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.60% at 13,803.75.

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Didi's U.S.-listed shares fall on report of co's HK listing halt

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after slashing 2022 production forecast by half

** Tilly's Inc (TLYS.N): down 28.1% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after flagging decrease in Q1 comparable net sales

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as JPM downgrades to 'underweight'

** Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD.O): up 29.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit

** Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO.O): up 18.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 sales more than double

** Pearson PLC : up 19.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Apollo examines cash offer for firm

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

