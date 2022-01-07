Discovery, GameStop, T-Mobile, NYT
Wall Street's main indexes were muted on Friday after data pointed to weaker-than-expected job growth last month, while banking shares extended gains and battered technology stocks bounced from sharp declines suffered this week.
At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.03% at 36,247.27. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.07% at 4,692.92 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.05% at 15,088.931.
** GameStop Corp (GME.N): up 13.2% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): up 3.7%
BUZZ-Meme stock GameStop jumps after report of foray into NFT, crypto markets
BUZZ-Exscientia set for best day on Sanofi drug deal worth up to $5.2 bln
BUZZ-Absci jumps on research collaboration with Merck
** Trade Desk Inc (TTD.O): up 6.1%
BUZZ-Trade Desk rises as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy', hikes PT
BUZZ-Starbucks drops as RBC downgrades on valuation, margin outlook
BUZZ-Discovery gains on report of BofA upgrade, PT raise
BUZZ-WISeKey rises on plans to generate NFT from space
BUZZ-Kohl's, Abercrombie slip on report of UBS downgrade
BUZZ-Nisun International rises on supply chain deal with Henan Shiwugu
BUZZ-T-Mobile reports preliminary Q4 wireless adds, shares fall
BUZZ-Rivian set to open lower after falling below IPO price
BUZZ-Marin Software jumps most in over 3 months on Amazon Ads integration
BUZZ-Armada Hoffler Properties slips after pricing share offering
BUZZ-Planet Labs gains after Wedbush initiates at 'outperform'
