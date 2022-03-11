Discovery, Illumina, Comtech Telecommunications
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday at the end of a volatile week on escalating tensions in Ukraine and worries over higher inflation, with focus turning to one of the most-anticipated Federal Reserve's policy meetings next week.
At 13:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.29% at 33,270.02. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.21% at 4,250.67 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.95% at 13,005.682.
** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 7.3% BUZZ-Hits fresh low after slashing 2022 production forecast by half
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** Tilly's Inc (TLYS.N): down 25.1% BUZZ-Tumbles after flagging decrease in Q1 comparable net sales
** Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD.O): up 32.0% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit
** Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO.O): up 4.9% BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 sales more than double
** Pearson PLC : up 16.5% BUZZ-Gains as Apollo examines cash offer for firm
** Novan Inc (NOVN.O): up 3.4% BUZZ-Surges on buying dermatology drug maker EPI Health
** Docusign : down 23.4% BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat revenue forecast as pandemic boost fades
** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 0.1%
** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. banks gain as 'positive shifts' in Russia-Ukraine talks lift sentiment
** Lazydays Holdings (LAZY.O): up 23.1% BUZZ-Jumps on $25 buyout offer by shareholder
** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): down 0.3%
** Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N): down 0.4%
** Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N): down 0.3% BUZZ-Defense stocks slide after Putin signals some progress in Ukraine talks
** Immunome Inc (IMNM.O): up 0.2% BUZZ-Jumps as FDA lifts clinical hold on COVID antibody trial application
** Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE.O): up 8.0%
BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected revenue
** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): down 2.6%
BUZZ-Shares slip as Russia opens criminal investigation
** Boeing Co (BA.N): up 0.5%
BUZZ-Rises on report co testing suppliers on 787 output hikes
** Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O): up 0.6%
BUZZ-Gains on share buy-back plan
** Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O): down 5.2%
BUZZ-Slides as Q1 outlook, holiday-quarter results disappoint
** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 1.0%
BUZZ-Rises as co narrows focus on post-media firm with $48 investment
** LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ.O): up 6.3%
BUZZ-Beaten-up LegalZoom goes boom after earnings
** Exela Technologies Inc (XELA.O): down 26.0%
BUZZ-Falls after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss
** Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL.O): down 17.1%
BUZZ-Down after weak forecast, results
** Discovery Inc (DISCA.O): down 2.8%
BUZZ-Discovery stockholders approve acquisition of WarnerMedia
** Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS.O): up 11.9%
BUZZ-Shares shine after Q4 report
** Illumina Inc (ILMN.O): down 1.2%
BUZZ-Down ahead of rival's product launch
** Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 12.7%
BUZZ-Jumps to record high on upbeat results, PT hikes
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.