Discovery, Illumina, Comtech Telecommunications

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday at the end of a volatile week on escalating tensions in Ukraine and worries over higher inflation, with focus turning to one of the most-anticipated Federal Reserve's policy meetings next week.

At 13:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.29% at 33,270.02. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.21% at 4,250.67 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.95% at 13,005.682.

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 7.3% BUZZ-Hits fresh low after slashing 2022 production forecast by half

** Tilly's Inc (TLYS.N): down 25.1% BUZZ-Tumbles after flagging decrease in Q1 comparable net sales

** Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD.O): up 32.0% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit

** Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO.O): up 4.9% BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 sales more than double

** Pearson PLC : up 16.5% BUZZ-Gains as Apollo examines cash offer for firm

** Novan Inc (NOVN.O): up 3.4% BUZZ-Surges on buying dermatology drug maker EPI Health

** Docusign : down 23.4% BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat revenue forecast as pandemic boost fades

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 0.1%

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. banks gain as 'positive shifts' in Russia-Ukraine talks lift sentiment

** Lazydays Holdings (LAZY.O): up 23.1% BUZZ-Jumps on $25 buyout offer by shareholder

** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): down 0.3%

** Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N): down 0.4%

** Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N): down 0.3% BUZZ-Defense stocks slide after Putin signals some progress in Ukraine talks

** Immunome Inc (IMNM.O): up 0.2% BUZZ-Jumps as FDA lifts clinical hold on COVID antibody trial application

** Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE.O): up 8.0%

BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected revenue

** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): down 2.6%

BUZZ-Shares slip as Russia opens criminal investigation

** Boeing Co (BA.N): up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises on report co testing suppliers on 787 output hikes

** Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O): up 0.6%

BUZZ-Gains on share buy-back plan

** Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O): down 5.2%

BUZZ-Slides as Q1 outlook, holiday-quarter results disappoint

** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as co narrows focus on post-media firm with $48 investment

** LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ.O): up 6.3%

BUZZ-Beaten-up LegalZoom goes boom after earnings

** Exela Technologies Inc (XELA.O): down 26.0%

BUZZ-Falls after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss

** Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL.O): down 17.1%

BUZZ-Down after weak forecast, results

** Discovery Inc (DISCA.O): down 2.8%

BUZZ-Discovery stockholders approve acquisition of WarnerMedia

** Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS.O): up 11.9%

BUZZ-Shares shine after Q4 report

** Illumina Inc (ILMN.O): down 1.2%

BUZZ-Down ahead of rival's product launch

** Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 12.7%

BUZZ-Jumps to record high on upbeat results, PT hikes

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

