Discovery, T-Mobile, NYT, Texas Instruments

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed in choppy trading on Friday after data pointed to weaker-than-expected job growth last month, further fueling bets of an aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 13:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.21% at 36,311.56. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.18% at 4,687.48 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.62% at 14,987.469.

** GameStop Corp (GME.N): up 4.8% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): up 1.5%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Meme stock GameStop jumps after report of foray into NFT, crypto markets

BUZZ-Absci jumps on research collaboration with Merck

** Trade Desk Inc (TTD.O): up 2.8%

BUZZ-Trade Desk rises as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy', hikes PT

BUZZ-Starbucks drops as RBC downgrades on valuation, margin outlook

BUZZ-Discovery gains on report of BofA upgrade, PT raise

BUZZ-WISeKey rises on plans to generate NFT from space

BUZZ-Kohl's, Abercrombie slip on report of UBS downgrade

BUZZ-Nisun International rises on supply chain deal with Henan Shiwugu

BUZZ-T-Mobile reports preliminary Q4 wireless adds, shares fall

BUZZ-Rivian falls a day after falling below IPO price

BUZZ-Marin Software jumps most in over 3 months on Amazon Ads integration mrin ** Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH.N): down 3.9%

BUZZ-Armada Hoffler Properties slips after pricing share offering

BUZZ-Planet Labs gains after Wedbush initiates at 'outperform

BUZZ-BuzzFeed beefs up C-Suite a month after public debut

BUZZ-Return of the dragon index? China tech stocks extend gains

BUZZ-Siyata Mobile slumps after $20 mln public offering

** Papa John's International Inc (PZZA.O): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Papa John's up on deal with FountainVest Partners to open new stores in China

BUZZ-Trump's blank-check deal partner plummets, brings down Trump-linked stocks

BUZZ-New York Times tumbles after Athletic deal, biggest Russell 1000 loser

BUZZ-Cytokinetics slides on funding from Royalty Pharma; M&A interest seen reduced

BUZZ-Citi bullish on chip stocks in 2022; downgrades Texas Instruments

BUZZ-Hour Loop more than doubles in debut after IPO

BUZZ-Kroger hits record high, extends December's gains

BUZZ-Discovery set for best day in over 13 years

BUZZ-Vigil Neuroscience stumbles after IPO prices below range

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.