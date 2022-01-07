Discovery, T-Mobile, NYT, Texas Instruments
Wall Street's main indexes were mixed in choppy trading on Friday after data pointed to weaker-than-expected job growth last month, further fueling bets of an aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
At 13:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.21% at 36,311.56. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.18% at 4,687.48 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.62% at 14,987.469.
** GameStop Corp (GME.N): up 4.8% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): up 1.5%
BUZZ-Meme stock GameStop jumps after report of foray into NFT, crypto markets
BUZZ-Absci jumps on research collaboration with Merck
** Trade Desk Inc (TTD.O): up 2.8%
BUZZ-Trade Desk rises as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy', hikes PT
BUZZ-Starbucks drops as RBC downgrades on valuation, margin outlook
BUZZ-Discovery gains on report of BofA upgrade, PT raise
BUZZ-WISeKey rises on plans to generate NFT from space
BUZZ-Kohl's, Abercrombie slip on report of UBS downgrade
BUZZ-Nisun International rises on supply chain deal with Henan Shiwugu
BUZZ-T-Mobile reports preliminary Q4 wireless adds, shares fall
BUZZ-Rivian falls a day after falling below IPO price
BUZZ-Marin Software jumps most in over 3 months on Amazon Ads integration mrin ** Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH.N): down 3.9%
BUZZ-Armada Hoffler Properties slips after pricing share offering
BUZZ-Planet Labs gains after Wedbush initiates at 'outperform
BUZZ-BuzzFeed beefs up C-Suite a month after public debut
BUZZ-Return of the dragon index? China tech stocks extend gains
BUZZ-Siyata Mobile slumps after $20 mln public offering
** Papa John's International Inc (PZZA.O): up 3.0%
BUZZ-Papa John's up on deal with FountainVest Partners to open new stores in China
BUZZ-Trump's blank-check deal partner plummets, brings down Trump-linked stocks
BUZZ-New York Times tumbles after Athletic deal, biggest Russell 1000 loser
BUZZ-Cytokinetics slides on funding from Royalty Pharma; M&A interest seen reduced
BUZZ-Citi bullish on chip stocks in 2022; downgrades Texas Instruments
BUZZ-Hour Loop more than doubles in debut after IPO
BUZZ-Kroger hits record high, extends December's gains
BUZZ-Discovery set for best day in over 13 years
BUZZ-Vigil Neuroscience stumbles after IPO prices below range
